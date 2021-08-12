An eight-day noise enforcement campaign in the Township of Tiny has resulted in 13 complaints being looked into.

There were eight complaints about loud music, four about yelling, and one about barking dogs. Seven of those complaints ended with someone being charged.

The noise enforcement campaign ran from July 29th to August 5th.

Chief Municipal Law Enforcement Officer Steve Harvey says the goals of the campaign were to promote awareness of the township’s new noise control by-law, increase education and enforcement of specific rules, and promote awareness of the by-law department. The new noise control by-law includes amendments expanding the power by-law officers have in handling noise complaints.

The updated by-law came into effect on April 29th and was the first update since 2011. It came with increased fines and was made easier to understand and enforce.