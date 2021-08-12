Thursday’s 513 new cases mark the province’s highest single-day total since mid-June.

Of the new cases, 70 percent are in the unvaccinated, almost 10 percent are in those partially vaccinated and 17 percent are in those fully vaccinated.

There were no new deaths were reported over the last day.

Test positivity is at 2.1 percent, up from Tuesday and Wednesday when it was 1.7 percent.

Over 49,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were given on Wednesday. Just over 72 percent of the eligible population is now fully immunized with over 81 percent having had at least one shot.

Earlier this week Dr. Kiernan Moore, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said we should expect an increase in new COVID-19 diagnoses heading into the fall. He says this is “not a cause for panic” and that case rates will continue to fluctuate but that the province expects they will continue to go up. Dr. Moore stressed the importance of getting fully immunized.

Dr. Moore suggested the rise in cases maybe because of the long weekend and the province moving into Step 3 of the Roadmap to Reopening, where some public health restrictions were eased.

