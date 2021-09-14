Explore Muskoka with Xplornet – Featuring Hardy Lake

Recently, in "Explore Muskoka", we checked out the beautiful Hardy Lake Provincial Park.

Recently, in “Explore Muskoka”, we checked out the beautiful Hardy Lake Provincial Park. We toured the trails, checked out the lake and went on a little adventure

The 8km trail circles the lake with magnificent views of untouched shoreline. This is considered a ‘wilderness trail’ and can be challenging for novice users and requires 2 to 3 hours to complete.

We chose the more moderate 3km trail that traverses rocky outcrops, natural shoreline and forested areas.

The beginning of the trail is paved, it actually looks like a road, so it’s very easy to walk on. But you might want to leave the stroller behind because eventually, the paved road ends, changing to rougher terrain. Users of the trail should also have some basic navigation skills.

Bring bug spray and reapply often, especially near muddy, watery areas. And, speaking of mud, if you plan on bringing your dog along for the walk – plan on bringing home a much dirtier version of that dog because, chances are, some of that mud from the watery areas will be going home with you in your vehicle.

The 3km trail was absolutely lovely, definitely beginner friendly, great for dogs although they will get muddy and they must be kept on a leash. There are also a ton of scenic places to stop to take pictures and have a picnic.



You’ll find Hardy Lake Trails in Hardy Lake Provincial Park, just off of Hwy 169 east of Torrance.

Hardy Lake Trails can be found in Hardy Lake Provincial Park, just off of Hwy 169 east of Torrance.

