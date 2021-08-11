Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod (centre) joined Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller (right) and Michael Martyn (left) to make the announcement (Photo credit: @MacLeodLisa on Twitter)

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod joined our MPP Norm Miller to announce $2 million is being injected into tourism and culture in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

“It is critical that we continue to support communities, such as Parry Sound, Muskoka and the Almaguin Highlands as they recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and plan for the future,” MacLeod said. “Our government’s investments in local tourism and culture across the province will help boost economies and strengthen communities so that, when it is safe to do so, they are ready to welcome back visitors and once again highlight how Ontario offers the world in one province.”

The funding announcement includes money being allocated to:

Muskoka Steamship and Discovery Centre: $25,190

Muskoka Heritage Place: $24,232

Muskoka Lakes Museum: $9,341

Bracebridge Public Library Board: $31,808

Burk’s Falls, Armour, Ryerson Union Public Library: $13,814

Georgian Bay Township Public Library Board: $28,499

Gravenhurst Public Library: $35,777

Huntsville Public Library: $40,938

Lake of Bays Township Public Library Board: $22,534

Muskoka Lakes Township Public Library Board: $49,085

Huntsville Festival of the Arts for this year’s event: $140,000

Muskoka Chautauqua for its Arts and Culture Festival that’s held in Windermere Village: $113,500

Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce for Muskoka Winter Lights and Huntsville SnowFest: $145,757 and $54,575 respectively

Bracebridge Business Improvement Area for the Fire and Ice Festival: $23,550

Bala Cranberry Fesitval: $82,881

Town of Bracebridge for the Best of #TheBridge: $6,235

Muskoka Tourism Makretting Agency for Oktoberfest Muskoka: $19,652

Township of Georgian Bay for its Honey Bee Festival: $205,675

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muskoka to adapt and support virtual mentoring, increasing volunteer recruitment, purchasing program materials and building capacity to support youth in Muskoka: $55,000

Hospice Huntsville to implement new practices, redesigning program space, installing plexiglass and purchasing equipment to continue with programs that reduce social isolation and support compassionate, end-of-life needs: $38,400

Township of Lake of Bays to purchase equipment and accessing training to alter current programs and services to be delivered on virtual platforms: $5,900

“Our communities depend on these sectors and their successes are felt by the rest of the region’s economy,” Miller said. “I am happy to have the Minister join us today and have enjoyed showing her a glimpse of what the region has to offer.”

A total of four museums, 25 libraries, and 14 festivals and events are receiving funding between Parry Sound and Muskoka.