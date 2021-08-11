The body of 56-year-old Ian Walker has been identified as the body that was recovered from Sparrow Lake last week.

He was reported missing July 29th after his canoe was found abandoned on the lake, close to Riverview Drive in Severn Bridge with no signs of Walker. The Toronto native had left his seasonal residence on Wiancko Road in Gravenhurst earlier that day for a solo canoe trip.

His body was located after a search by the OPP’s various search and rescue units on August 1st.

Constable Adrian Woods says the force’s investigation is over and no foul play is suspected.