A local beauty salon is raising money for a scholarship fund to help kids become beauticians.

Applicants for the Hudson Hair Salon and Spa Scholarship Fund will need to be graduates of Huntsville High School, be accepted into a beauty school, and turn in an essay on why they think they should get the award.

“All proceeds raised, all donations raised, will go directly to a deserving student, or students, with Huntsville High School that are wanting to further a career in cosmetology school,” says Tammy Hunt, manager of the spa’s Huntsville location. “Whether it be spa, hair, any of those fields.”

To that end, the business will be running a fundraiser event in River Mill Park from 11a.m. to 2p.m. on August 22nd. According to Hunt, the event will feature live music from local businessman and musician Sean McIlroy, a silent auction of beauty products, a gift basket raffle, and a “mini spa” which will offer consultations at a small fee, with all funds supporting the scholarship.

Consultations are normally free at the salon’s location on Main Street, but Hunt says a fee will be added for the duration of the fundraising, and that 30 per cent of beauty product sales will go towards the fund. Hunt encourages people to stop by the event.

“[We’re asking] whoever’s available to come by, even for five minutes, if you want to make a small donation, or just talk to one of our girls and see what we’re all about,” says Hunt. “Anything that anyone can provide donation-wise or just to see your smiling faces, it shows an amazing support for the community and also for that really lucky, deserving student.”

Hunt says she’s not sure when the scholarship will be up and running, but at the latest it will be for the 2022-2023 school year. If the fundraising goes well, she says the scholarship might be expanded to the salon’s Port Carling location. While there’s no set monetary goal for the scholarship, Hunt says she hopes to raise close to $1,000.

“That would be a big portion for any student wanting to attend, but obviously if it’s less than that, we’re just as grateful and just as happy,” says Hunt.

All donations need to be in by the end of the day on August 22nd. Advance donations can be made by contacting Tammy Hunt at the Hudson Hair Salon and Spa and Huntsville.