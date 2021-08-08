The Bracebridge OPP is reporting a rise in mischief in parts of Georgian Bay Township (Photo supplied by: OPP)

Since May 2021, Constable Taryn Molnar with the Bracebridge OPP reports a rise of mischief happening in the area of Go Home Lake Road and Minors Bay Road in Georgian Bay Township.

Town property has been tagged with graffiti and vehicles have had their tires slashed over the past few months. “The OPP and the Township are taking this situation seriously and will be increasing police presence in the target areas,” Molnar says.

Investigations have been opened to look into these incidents. If you have any information about what happened, reach out to the Bracebridge OPP detachment at 888-310-1122 or reporting anonymously through Crime Stoppers.