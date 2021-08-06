The Fire and Ice Festival in downtown Bracebridge (Photo supplied by: Town of Bracebridge)

Ontario is providing almost a $1-million boost to festivals and events across the District of Muskoka.

Through the Reconnect Festival and Event Program about $940,000 in support is going to ten events and festivals in the region.

In Huntsville, Muskoka Winter Lights is getting $145,757, the Huntsville Festival of the Arts is getting $140,000 and the Huntsville SnowFest is getting $54,575.

In Muskoka Lakes, the Sandhill Fall Celebration is getting $149,650, Muskoka Chautauqua Arts and Culture Festival is getting $113,500 and the Bala cranberry Festival is getting $82,881.

In Bracebridge, the Fire and Ice Festival is getting $23,550 and Best of #TheBridge is getting $6,325.

In addition, Oktoberfest Muskoka in Gravenhurst is getting $19,652 and Georgian Bay’s Honey Bee Festival is getting $205,675.