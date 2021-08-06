Water testing by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has lifted three swimming advisories and put two in place.

The advisories at Bracebridge’s Bowyer’s Beach, Gravenhurst’s Muskoka Bay Park Beach, and Hillside Beach in Lake of Bays have been lifted. The advisory at Gull Lake Rotary Park Beach in Gravenhurst remains in place, and one has been issued for Hanna Park Beach in Muskoka Lakes.

Health unit water testing has found elevated levels of bacteria at each of the beaches. Neither beach is closed, however residents risk getting minor throat, ear, eye, skin, or nose infections as well as possible stomach illness by swimming in infected waters. If you do spend a day at one of the beaches, SMDHU officials recommend not dunking your head in or swallowing the water.

“Bacteria levels can increase in recreational beach water due to heavy rainfall, cloudy water, a large number of swimmers, a large number of birds, shallow water, wet sand, wind and high waves,” health unit officials say.

The health unit tests the beach water in the region every summer between June and Labour Day long weekend in September.