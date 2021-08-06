The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate to investigate a death in Burk’s Falls.

One person is dead after officers from Almaguin OPP responded to a call Thursday night on Ontario Street. According to a statement from the SIU, police were called about an “unwanted person.” The SIU says the officers were faced by a woman wielding a knife, and after a confrontation, two officers shot at her. A third officer performed CPR, but was not able to save the woman’s life.

The SIU is called in when police action results in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault against a civilian. The SIU will now investigate this incident, and is asking anyone with information or video footage to contact them by phone or on the organization’s website.