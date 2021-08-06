A “smaller in size” Bala Cranberry Festival will make its return the weekend after Thanksgiving.

“After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the board of directors is eager to bring the festival back to its fervent and loyal following,” a statement from festival officials reads on Facebook.

The 2021 edition will be smaller to help organizers comply with any novel coronavirus protocols, adding a “significant emphasis” will be put on making the experience at the festival safe for everyone. “Although the festival will be scaled down, organizers are looking to re-establish the event as one of the premier arts and crafts festivals in Ontario,” officials go on to say. “This year’s event will be for the enthusiast of epicurean delights, quality arts, and affection for local and Canadian made.”

Information isn’t available yet on ticket prices and availability. A festival schedule hasn’t been drawn up yet either. With the festival set to go forward, the vendor sign-up application has been published online.

The event will run from October 15th to the 17th.