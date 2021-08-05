Four of the 13 baches in Muskoka are now under a swimming advisory.

On top of Hanna Park Beach in Muskoka Lakes, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has placed advisories on Bowyers Beach Park in Bracebridge, Muskoka Bay Park in Gravenhurst, and Hillside Beach in Lake of Bays.

The advisories don’t mean the beaches are closed, but you do risk getting minor throat, ear, eye, skin, or nose infections as well as possible stomach illness if you do go for a swim in the infected water. If you do spend a day at one of the beaches, SMDHU officials recommend not swallowing the water.

“Bacteria levels can increase in recreational beach water due to heavy rainfall, cloudy water, a large number of swimmers, a large number of birds, shallow water, wet sand, wind and high waves,” health unit officials say.

The health unit tests the beach water in the region every summer between June and Labour Day long weekend in September.