Two people are recovering in the hospital from serious injuries Thursday when their car crashed with another in Algonquin Highlands.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at Highway 60 and Ragged Falls Park Road. Of the five people in the crash, two were seriously injured and two suffered minor injuries.

The two who suffered serious injuries are in stable condition, according to Huntsville OPP. One is recovering at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, and the other at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

Highway 60 was temporarily closed as officers investigated, and has since been reopened. Huntsville OPP says the investigation is ongoing, and asks anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.