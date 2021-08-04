A vaccination clinic has been opened in Huntsville in the wake of four types of frozen mangoes being recalled because of a link to Hepatitis A.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has made appointments available in Huntsville on Friday, August 6th and Saturday the 7th at the Canada Summit Centre. You can book a time between 11 AM and 3 PM on either day.

A clinic has also been set up in Barrie at the Holly Community Centre from Wednesday, August 4th to Saturday the 7th. Appointments are available between 11 AM and 3 PM.

The recalled frozen mangoes include:

Nature’s Touch frozen mangoes sold in a two-kilogram bag with UPC bar code: 873668001807 and a best before date of November, 9th, 2022

Compliments frozen mango mania sold in a 600-gram bag with UPC bar code: 055742504309 and a best before date of November 10h, 2022 or December 18th, 2022.

Irresistibles frozen mango chunks sold in a 600-gram bag with UPC bar code: 059749876001 and a best before date of November 10th, 2022

President’s Choice frozen mango chunks sold in a 600-gram bag with a UPC bar code: 060383993870 and a best before date of November 6th, 2022

If you have any of the aforementioned products, health officials say to throw them out. “Food contaminated with Hepatitis A may not look or smell spoiled,” they explain. “The products can be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought. After handling the products, people should wash their hands with soapy water and sanitize any surfaces the package was in contact with.”

Officials with the health unit “strongly recommend” anyone six months and age or older that may have been exposed to the products listed for recall in the past two weeks to book an appointment.