Despite other vaccines like measles and chickenpox being mandatory for school-age children, the COVID-19 vaccine won’t be.

Ontario’s Education Minister says the government will not change its mind on mandating the vaccine for students and staff. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says Ontario has done remarkably well through non-mandatory means of immunization.

“Keeping a low rate of infection in our communities is how we keep our schools, our businesses and our social settings safe and that is best achieved through that high level of community immunity,” he said.

Dr. Moore congratulated Ontario on being on the right track adding, “it’s never too late to get immunized,”