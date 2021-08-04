Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba may make it hard to breathe and see in Muskoka today.

The smoke has spread to the Huntsville-Baysville and Parry Sound-Rosseau-Killbear Park areas. If the pollution comes down to ground level, it could result in poor air quality and reduced visibility.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the smoke can cause coughing, eye and throat irritation, headaches, and shortness of breath. The health unit says children, pregnant women, older adults, and those with cardiovascular or lung conditions such as asthma are more at risk.

The smoke is expected to be blown north out of the area by late today.