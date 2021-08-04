Derogatory graffiti has been found spray-painted at Gull Lake Park in Gravenhurst.

It was noticed on August 3rd by Town of Gravenhurst staff and, according to Constable Adrian Woods with the Bracebridge OPP, they worked to clean it up.

The police are considering this a mischief investigation and looking for the public’s help in figuring out who is behind the graffiti. If you have any information about what happened, reach out to the Bracebridge OPP detachment or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

This is the second time in as many weeks that derogatory graffiti has been found sprayed in Gravenhurst. Town staff found – and quickly cleaned up – the messaging spray-painted at the Muskoka Drive-In on July 26th.