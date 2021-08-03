Health authorities are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A infections linked to frozen mangoes.

It comes after Nature’s Touch Frozen Food Incorporated pulled several batches of frozen mangoes from grocery stores over concerns about potential contamination.

The recall applies to certain Nature’s Touch, Compliments, Irresistibles and President’s Choice products sold in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and possibly other provinces and territories.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is urging consumers to dispose of the recalled products, and contact their doctors if they have any concerns.

