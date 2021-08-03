Water testing by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has lifted one swimming advisory, but has kept three in place.

The advisory at Port Sydney Beach has been lifted after being in place since July 16th. Advisories remain in place at Bracebridge’s Bowyer’s Beach Park, Gravenhurst’s Muskoka Bay Park, and Hillside Beach in Lake of Bays after they were found to have elevated levels of bacteria.

None of the beaches are closed, however residents are at risk getting minor throat, ear, eye, skin, or nose infections as well as possible stomach illness after swimming in infected waters. If you do spend a day at one of the beaches, SMDHU officials recommend not swallowing the water.

“Bacteria levels can increase in recreational beach water due to heavy rainfall, cloudy water, a large number of swimmers, a large number of birds, shallow water, wet sand, wind and high waves,” health unit officials say.

The health unit tests the beach water in the region every summer between June and Labour Day long weekend in September.