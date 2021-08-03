Field trips, school assemblies, music programming and extracurricular activities will all return when students head back to the classroom five days a week in September.

Ontario unveiled a 29-page document Tuesday afternoon that will serve as a guide for when school resumes.

It includes details for both elementary and secondary students to return to school full time, unless they choose to keep learning at home.

Students in Grades 1 through 12 will still have to wear masks indoors but they will be able to remove them when they are eating or drinking and while they engage in low contact indoor physical activity.

Parents will be required to screen their children for a list of symptoms at home.

