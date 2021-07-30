The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has released another round of water testing, which has put three beaches in Muskoka under a swimming advisory.

Bracebridge’s Bowyer’s Beach Park, Muskoka Beach Park in Gravenhurst and Hillside Beach in Lake of Bays were found to have elevated levels of bacteria.

While none of the beaches are closed, you risk getting minor throat, ear, eye, skin or nose infections as well as a possible stomach disorder if you do go for a swim in the infected waters. SMDHU officials recommend not swallowing the water if you do spend a day on one of the beaches or dunk your head under the water.

“Bacteria levels can increase in recreational beach water due to heavy rainfall, cloudy water, a large number of swimmers, a large number of birds, shallow water, wet sand, wind and high waves,” officials with the health unit say.

The health unit tests the beach water in the region every summer between June and Labour Day long weekend in September.