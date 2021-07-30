Morgan Richter poses with the barrel that will go into the ground for 40 years (Supplied by Morgan Richter)

The Downtown Huntsville BIA is asking residents to help fill a time capsule that will stay in the ground until 2061.

“We’re looking for the community to bring items, or paint items, or draw items, or find items that really just reflect their feeling and their story of Huntsville now in 2021, with the construction project, and a pandemic, and all of the things that have come with this year,” says BIA manager Morgan Richter. “Anything and everything, we’d love to have in the time capsule.”

According to Richter, the capsule is not limited to Huntsville, as she hopes people from all around Muskoka will contribute to the project. People can donate anything of personal significance that has to do with growing up or living in the area.

“The idea is we just want people to have fun with it, think about what they would put in a time capsule that will be dug up in 40 years that’s significant to them,” says Ritcher.

The only requirement is that items fit inside a large freezer bag marked with contact information, which can be brought to BeaverTails, The Great Vine, or Pharmasave in Huntsville before August 25th. The items will then be sealed inside a camping barrel and passed off to the Town for a four-decade stint in the ground.

The capsule will be buried in Kent Park at the start of September, as the Diggin’ Downtown construction project moves through the area. Richter says she’s asked construction crews to contribute any “artifacts” that might be found under the streets of Huntsville. Algonquin Outfitters, which is supplying the capsule, will be celebrating its 100th anniversary when the barrel is dug up. Richter says the timing of everything could not be better.

“We thought it was the perfect time to do a community time capsule,” she says. “Why not do a time capsule when you’re literally digging up the streets of Downtown Huntsville?”

Richter says she plans to have a local artist paint the capsule, as well as mark the burial site with a plaque. For more information, visit the Huntsville BIA website.