We will still be required to wear masks in indoor public settings when Ontario exits Step 3 of its reopening plan.

Officials say, with the Delta variant the dominant strain in Ontario, face coverings will continue to be required when the province transitions into the next step.

However, they add only a small number of measures will remain in place, including the requirement for passive screening, such as posting a sign, and businesses requiring a safety plan.

Just when the province will exit Step 3 has not yet been revealed.

Ontario reached one of its requirements for exiting Step 3 this week with more than 80 per cent of all people aged 12-plus having now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In order to leave Step 3, 75 per cent of the eligible population must have received a second dose, and no public health unit can have less than 70 per cent of their eligible population fully vaccinated.