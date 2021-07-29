The OPP will be setting its sights on drivers who do not slow down or safely move over for emergency vehicles during the upcoming long weekend.

Across Ontario, the OPP has laid more than 450 charges this year against drivers who failed to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks.

“Ontario’s Move Over law requires drivers approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with its emergency lights activated or a tow truck with its amber lights flashing, to slow down, move over, if safe to do so, and proceed with caution,” the OPP’s Media Relations/Community Safety Officer Provincial Constable Robert Lewis tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom. “If the highway has more than one lane, the law requires the driver to move over and leave space between their vehicle and the parked emergency vehicle or tow truck if it can be done safely.”

The law carries a $490 to $2,000 fine plus three demerit points upon conviction.

Subsequent offences that happen within five years after the first carry a $1,000 to $4,000 fine, possible jail time of up to six months and possible suspension of your driver’s licence for up to two years.

“Over the long weekend, the OPP is counting on drivers to avoid other poor behaviours that place all road users at risk,” Lewis says. “You can assure that officers will be watching for speeders, safety restraint use, distracted driving, impaired drivers, and other moving violations in an effort to keep our roadways safe during this high traffic volume period.”

With files from Richard Coffin