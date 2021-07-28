$10,000 in stolen goods from Canadian Tire recovered by Huntsville OPP
Two residents of Nipissing Township have been charged after stealing $10,000 worth of items from the Canadian Tire on 77 King William Street in Huntsville.
Some of the stolen items (Photo supplied by: Huntsville OPP)
A warrant was executed on July 27th around 10:30 AM at a residence in Nipissing Township and found the items that are estimated to be worth $10,000:
- Honda Foreman 4×4 all-terrain vehicle with its vehicle identification number removed
- Ariens riding lawnmower with its vehicle identification number removed
- 88 power tools and construction equipment
- Utility trailer
- Troy Built snowblower
Constable Jeff Handsor with the Huntsville OPP says the investigation into the theft started on July 19th.
As a result of that investigation, a 48-year-old man has been charged with:
- Two counts of theft under $5,000
- Break and enter a place.
- Possession of break-in instruments.
- Two counts of destroying a vehicle identification number
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
The stolen power tools (Photo supplied by: Huntsville OPP)
A 49-year-old woman has been charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
Both were released from custody with court dates scheduled in August at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay.
If you have any information about this investigation, reach out to the Huntsville OPP detachment or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.