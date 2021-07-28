Two residents of Nipissing Township have been charged after stealing $10,000 worth of items from the Canadian Tire on 77 King William Street in Huntsville.

A warrant was executed on July 27th around 10:30 AM at a residence in Nipissing Township and found the items that are estimated to be worth $10,000:

Honda Foreman 4×4 all-terrain vehicle with its vehicle identification number removed

Ariens riding lawnmower with its vehicle identification number removed

88 power tools and construction equipment

Utility trailer

Troy Built snowblower

Constable Jeff Handsor with the Huntsville OPP says the investigation into the theft started on July 19th.

As a result of that investigation, a 48-year-old man has been charged with:

Two counts of theft under $5,000

Break and enter a place.

Possession of break-in instruments.

Two counts of destroying a vehicle identification number

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

A 49-year-old woman has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Both were released from custody with court dates scheduled in August at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay.

If you have any information about this investigation, reach out to the Huntsville OPP detachment or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.