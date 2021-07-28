The province is giving part of the $1.8 million earmarked in the 2021 budget to address needs at medium-sized hospitals to two in the region.

The boost amount of a one-time increase of just over $68,000, adding to the $1.7 million they will be getting over the next 12 months. The West Parry Sound Health Centre is getting a one-time boost of just over $38,000, which is on top of the $1.2 million they will be receiving over the next year.

Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller says this boost will help hospitals plan “future initiatives and reduce surgical backlogs created during the pandemic.”

“We have made significant strides to reschedule postponed procedures and exams while continuing to respond to the unique challenges that the pandemic has placed on hospitals,” Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare CEO Natalie Bubela. She adds that this will help “stabilize operations, and provide MAHC with appropriate funding that returns hospital operations to pre-pandemic levels.”

“Historically, medium-sized hospitals have been disadvantaged by the funding model,” Miller says. “I am pleased to see continued action to address longstanding funding inequities in small and medium-sized hospitals. In the past, hospitals had to request additional funds each year and they were never guaranteed approval.”