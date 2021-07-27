The Almaguin Highlands OPP says a Burks Falls man tossed a cup of hot coffee at a worker and is now facing an assault charge.

Constable Melissa Thomas says around 6:40 AM on Wednesday, July 21st, officers were sent to a business on Commercial Drive in the Township of Armour. It is alleged that the 49-year-old had thrown a cup of hot coffee at an employee.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The man was released from police custody with a court date scheduled for August 26th in Sundridge.