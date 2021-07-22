The District of Muskoka has released the Muskoka Transit app.

It’s available through the Muskoka GeoHub website. “The Muskoka Transit app allows residents to plan their trips within and beyond Muskoka by viewing routes of Muskoka transit services all in one interactive map,” officials with the district explain.

The mapped routes are the Corridor 11 Bus, the Rural and Community Connection Service, Bracebridge Transit, Huntsville Transit with connections available to Simcoe County LINX.

Other information on the new app includes bus stop locations and schedules and any updates on the transit services. A tool is also available allowing you to map out your route.