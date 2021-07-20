The Christmas in July Food Drive is back in Huntsville for a third year, raising food and funds for the Salvation Army.

The Kiwanis Club of Huntsville Muskoka raised more than 26,000 pounds of goods with last year’s event, according to club Secretary Treasurer Rick Brooks. He says he thinks this year’s goal of more than 30,000 pounds is very doable.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on anybody or jinx myself, but that should be an attainable goal,” says Brooks. “I know that in one day we could do 20, 30, 40, 50 thousand pounds of food, I think it’s achievable.”

According to Brooks, canned foods tend to make up the bulk of the donations. However, he says the drive is looking for all kinds of goods, such as personal hygiene products and fresh fruits and vegetables. To that end, shoppers will receive a flyer indicating the most needed items, which will also be marked in-store with a Santa Claus sticker.

Brooks says fundraisers like this are especially important coming out of a pandemic.

“These are the major events for Salvation Army Food Bank and stocking their shelves, and it certainly is needed, especially after 16 months of COVID,” says Brooks. “This is something that we need to try and dig a little bit deeper and help everybody that we can help.”

This year, the event expands to a third store, running at FreshCo in addition to Your Independent Grocer and Metro. Brooks says that people who want to help but don’t know what to buy can donate gift cards to the drive.

The Christmas in July Food Drive runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 21st and 22nd.