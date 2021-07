The local health unit reported 19 new recoveries and no new cases of COVID-19 throughout the District of Muskoka today(Tuesday).

Muskoka now stands at only two active cases district-wide, one in Huntsville and one in Bracebridge.

In the last 24 hours, about 560 Muskoka residents, or one percent of those 18 and older, received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while first doses remain the same as yesterday at around 77 percent.