The Huntsville OPP is asking residents for help in investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that happened last week.

According to the OPP, multiple vehicles around Selkirk Road and Homestead Lane were broken into between July 16th and 17th. The OPP is asking residents, especially those in Settler’s Ridge, to check their security cameras.

Contact the Huntsville detachment of the OPP, or Crime Stoppers, with any information on the incident.

The OPP encourages vehicle owners to keep loose items out of sight, close windows, and lock their vehicles to deter would-be thieves.