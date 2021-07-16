There are now swimming advisories on at five beaches in Muskoka after Bracebridge’s Bowyer’s Beach and Kirby’s Beach were added to the list along with Gull Lake Rotary Park Beach in Gravenhurst.

A swim advisory was posted for Muskoka Bay Park in Gravenhurst earlier this week as well as one for Hanna Park Beach in Muskoka Lakes.

The beaches aren’t closed, but signs have been put up explaining that you risk developing minor, skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or a possible stomach disorder if you do decide to go for a swim at a posted beach.

Officials with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tests the beaches in the district for E. coli bacteria between June and September. “Bacteria levels can increase in recreational beach water due to heavy rainfall, cloudy water, a large number of swimmers, a large number of birds, shallow water, wet sand, wind and high waves,” officials with the health unit said.