The corporation that owns the Highland Court Inn & Suites in Huntsville and its Director have been fined for failing to install and maintain fire alarms.

Representatives for the corporation and the Director were in court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty for:

Two counts of failing to ensure smoke alarms were maintained in operating condition

Two counts of failing to ensure that a record of tests for the smoke alarms was prepared

The corporation was fined $7,500 while the Director was fined $2,000.

The charges come after the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department inspected the property in October 2019. “A number of serious contraventions of the Ontario Fire Code were observed during the inspection and Orders were issued for several deficiencies,” Fire Prevention Officer Mike Vadlja says.

Since then, the owner has made the necessary changes to comply with the Ontario Fire Code.