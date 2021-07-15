Ontario Premier Doug Ford has given a firm thumbs down to vaccine passports.

Ford says everyone gets their proof of vaccination from the province via email or in a printed form at the time they are inoculated.

He adds there is a better chance of a passport being forged. He also expressed concern a passport could create a split society between those who have been vaccinated and those who haven’t.

When pressed about demanding healthcare workers be immunized against COVID-19, Ford says while they should be encouraged to, no one can be forced to make that decision.

Ford will be discussing a federal vaccine passport with the Prime Minister Thursday night.