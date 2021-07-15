Officials with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF) the high flows in Parry Sound-Muskoka to remain for the next week as the runoff from the recent rainfall moves through the river systems.

“Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on conditions and regularly check for updated messages,” officials with NDMNRF say, adding anyone in flood-prone areas should take the necessary precautions.

Over the past three weeks, it’s estimated that 270 millimetres of rain has fallen in the watershed with Environment Canada forecasting more to come. For this time of year, NDMNRF officials say most lakes are “extremely high.”

The rain has caused banks and shorelines near bodies of water to become extremely slippery and unstable, so it’s being advised residents stay away and keep an eye on kids and pets. “NDMNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding,” officials go on to say.

The water safety statement will remain in effect until Thursday, July 22nd.