Ontario announced a new $10.5-million Small Business Health and Safety Training Program today(Thursday).

Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, Monte McNaughton said the new program will provide up to 60,000 small businesses across the province with free health and safety training over the next three years.

“We’re helping companies with 6 to 19 workers save $175 for their reps’ health and safety training; this rebate covers the registration fee and offsets the lost wages that a worker would normally make,” McNaughton said.

The eLearning training course is offered through Workplace Safety and Prevention Services, a Health and Safety Association.

The free training takes about six to eight hours for most people to complete, and covers topics ranging from occupational health and safety laws to the control and evaluation of common workplace hazards.