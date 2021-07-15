Two boats crashed into each other on Lake Rosseau near Windermere Marina leaving one person dead, one unaccounted for, and four with “serious injures” according to the Bracebridge OPP.

Constable Samantha Bigley says officers were called to the scene around 7:40 PM Wednesday evening, adding the detachment received “multiple calls” from people who witnessed the crash.

Four of the occupants between the two boats were rescued from the water and taken to hospital with serious injuries. One was later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital. A 13-year-old from Toronto has been confirmed as the deceased. The search for a 51-year-old woman from Oakville who was not recovered from the water resumed Thursday morning.

Of the six people involved, the police didn’t specify who was on each boat.

Bigley says three of the injured were released from hospital this morning. The person that was airlifted to Toronto is being treated with life-threatening injuries.

Thie investigation is ongoing.