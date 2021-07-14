The local health unit will hold a walk-in pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, July 19th in Gravenhurst.

No appointment is necessary, while supplies last, and the clinic, held at the Centennial Centre at 101 Centennial Drive in Gravenhurst, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-in vaccinations are available to Muskoka residents, age 12 years and up, and needing their first or second dose.

Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.

Individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic and are reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed like a scooter, wheelchair, or cane.