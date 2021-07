Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for a sixth straight day.

The province added 153 new cases on Wednesday along with seven new deaths.

The recovery rate is steady at 98 per cent with more recoveries than new cases reported.

Test positivity is at 0.6 per cent.

Just over 58 per cent of adults in Ontario are fully vaccinated while 79.5 per cent have received their first dose.