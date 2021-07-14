The swimming advisory at Jaspen Beach in Muskoka Lakes has been lifted, but swimming advisories remain at three other beaches in the district.

The advisories at Bass Lake Park Beach and Muskoka Bay Park in Gravenhurst remain in place and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) put one in place at Muskoka Lakes’ Hanna Park Beach.

With the advisories in place, it doesn’t mean the beaches are closed. SMDHU has mandated that signs be put up explaining the risks of going for a swim at the posted beaches. Health officials say you risk developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections and a stomach disorder is possible as well.

The beaches in Muskoka get tested between June and September for E. coli bacteria. “Bacteria levels can increase in recreational beach water due to heavy rainfall, cloudy water, a large number of swimmers, a large number of birds, shallow water, wet sand, wind and high waves,” officials with the health unit say.