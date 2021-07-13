Ontario is increasing funding and making the application process for its Second Career program easier.

Starting today(Tuesday), laid-off and unemployed workers will be able to apply for the program without worrying about extra documents.

The program is increasing weekly basic living supports for rent, mortgage and other expenses up to $500 a week as well as enhancing transportation and child care supports to better reflect the costs that people currently face.

In the first five months of 2021, 2,092 workers started training through Second Career, an increase of 109 per cent in comparison to the same period last year.