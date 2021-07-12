A total of $105,700 worth of drugs, phones and accessories have been seized by the Bracebridge OPP that were destined for the Beaver Creek Correctional Institute in Gravenhurst.

Constable Samantha Bigley says the items seized include a “large quantity” of drugs and tobacco along with cell phones and phone accessories. The local detachment worked with the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit and the correctional institution to intercept the packages.

Bigley says an investigation is underway looking into who was responsible for sending the unauthorized items.

The Correctional Service of Canada has a telephone tip line set up to deal with contraband. If you have a tip, call 1-866-780-3784.