Ontario is reporting just over 100 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The province added 114 new cases on Monday, the fewest daily cases reported since September.

It’s also the second time in the past week that no new deaths have been recorded and it’s the fourth straight day cases are below 200.

The recovery rate is at 98 per cent while test positivity is at 0.9 per cent.

Fifty-six per cent of adults in Ontario are now fully vaccinated while 79.2 per cent have received the first dose of a vaccine.