Prosecutors will present their closing arguments in the trial against a Toronto teacher accused in the drowning of a student in Algonquin Park.

Nicholas Mills is charged with criminal negligence after 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry drowned on a class canoe trip in 2017. The Crown says the teacher ignored safety rules by allowing the teen to go into the water without a life-jacket. They allege the boy did not know how to swim. The defence countered that if the teen didn’t know how to swim, he could not have gotten as far in the lake as he did before he slipped under the water.

The teacher’s defence lawyer argued he should not be measured against expert best practices but instead what would be reasonable for an average parent. Mills has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Written by Wendy Gray