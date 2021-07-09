Ontario is reporting 183 new cases of COVID-19. This is the fourth day this week new cases have been below 200.

Sadly, another nine people have died.

The resolved rate is steady at 98-percent with another 233 cases recovering in the last 24-hours.

Test positivity continues to improve and is at 0.7-percent, the lowest Ontario has seen since September.

Almost 53-percent of Ontario’s adults are fully vaccinated and 78.9 percent have received the first dose of a vaccine.