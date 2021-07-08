With rain continuing to fall in Muskoka, and more forecasted for the rest of the week, the Ministry of Nothern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF) for Parry-Sound Muskoka has issued a watershed conditions statement.

Environment Canada forecasts 50 millimetres of rain to fall today, with another 25 possible over the next week. Over the two weeks, around 200 millimetres of rain has fallen, which NDMNRF officials say is more than the average amount of participation our area sees in June and July.

Minor flooding is possible in prone areas.

Officials with NDMNRF warn that residents need to keep a close eye on the weather and conditions. Over the next week, they anticipate that an increase in water levels and high flows will remain as the runoff from the recent rain moves through the area’s rivers.

“With recent rainfall, the banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies can be extremely slippery and unstable,” officials say. “Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around water bodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets. Rivers are flowing much faster than usual for this time of year and maybe hazardous for recreational activities. Lake levels are currently higher than usual for this time of year possibly causing some challenges for water activities.”

If you’re using forest access roads, NDMNRF officials advise using caution as well, as they’re prone to washouts.

The statement will be in effect until Thursday, July 15th.