The Muskoka Fire Chiefs have moved the district’s fire danger down to “low.”

Fire Prevention Officer with the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department Mike Vadlja tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom it’s due in part because of the rainfall we’ve had over the past week. He adds it’s also because of the hotter humidity the area has been seeing.

Vadlja says the rules for when the fire danger rating is set to low are the same as when the rating is moderate: follow the fire by-laws set in your municipality, keep fires at or below the fire size limit and always have the proper tools nearby to put it out.

A daytime burn ban is still in effect, which no burning is allowed between 8 AM and 6 PM.

Vadlja says if you have any fire danger rating-related questions, reach out to your local fire department.