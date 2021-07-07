The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is raising money for imaging equipment with a selection of images.

Held at the Huntsville Hospital Garden of Honour on July 24, the Garden Art Tour raises money for the HHF’s Focus on Imaging Campaign, which funds new diagnostic equipment for the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital Site. Admission to the event is free, but donations are encouraged on entry. Art displayed at the garden will be available for sale, with proceeds split between the artist and the HHF.

HHF Executive Director Katherine Craine says that while there is no monetary goal set for this year’s event, every little bit helps.

“Last year we raised a few thousand dollars,” says Craine. “It was the first year, and it was just something the artists [did] to help encourage people to look at ways to support the hospital.”

The art tour will feature art from Muskoka artists Marike MacDonald, Colleen Gregson, Pam Carnochan, Don Mackenzie, Corinne Murdy, Helena Renwick, Carole Rudderham, Marilyn Smith, and Carolyne Wagland. Local jazz pianist Brian Smith and singer-songwriter Briar Summers will provide live music.

“It’s one of those things that we love doing; we love connecting with these beautiful artists and having this great event happen here,” says Craine. “We’re really fortunate to have such a great artist community here and also to have so many people who are so passionate about the care at Huntsville Hospital.”

Craine says that local artists interested in having their art displayed are encouraged to reach out to the foundation.