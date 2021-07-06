The active COVID-19 case count has risen to 22 in Muskoka.

The two new cases are:

A Bracebridge man between the ages of 35 and 44. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says he got it through close contact.

Another man from Bracebridge between the ages of 35 and 44. He is also reported to have contracted the virus through close contact with another positive case.

A total of 470 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the District with 438 people going on to recover.

The vaccination rates in Muskoka continue to rise with 75.5-percent now having gotten at least one shot – which is the same in Simcoe County – with 39.5-percent fully vaccinated. In the other part of SMDHU’s medical region, 41.3-percent of residents have gotten two shots.

Last week, 37 cases were reported between Sunday, June 27th and the following Saturday. That was the lowest weekly total since September 2020. So far this week, only four cases have been reported.