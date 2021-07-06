It’s another new low for COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

The province is reporting 164 new cases in the past 24 hours. That’s the lowest case count since early September. However, today’s case count shows 224 cases but 80 of them are from last year. That’s because of a data cleanup from Toronto Public Health.

Sadly, another nine people died bringing the province’s death toll from the virus to 9,224.

The number of people recovering from the virus in the last day was 319 with the resolved rate remaining steady at 98-percent.

Test positivity also improved and is now 1.1 percent.